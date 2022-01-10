PITTSFIELD — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 448 has been awarded the coveted All-State Award for 2020-2021. The post was notified of this honor by VFW National Commander Harold Roesch II.
Post 448 Commander Arnold Perras and Quartermaster Hank Morris were awarded distinguished white service caps and pins for leading their post in meeting a variety of accomplishments throughout the year.
The All-State Award requires posts to attain a 100 percent or greater membership, attend a Field Training session, and submit Community Service Reports.
Post 448 has performed in over 300 military funerals since its Honor Guard was formed in 2002. Members visit veterans in nursing homes, distributing presents in December; place flags on veterans graves; march in all parades; and participate in the Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Pearl Harbor Day, and Vietnam and Korean War Armistice anniversary ceremonies.
Post 448 awards Eagle Scout certificates; initiates the Voice of Democracy essay contests for the local high schools and presents cash awards and certificates to all winners; produces quarterly newsletters for all members; and presents service pins and awards at monthly meetings.
The post served as a COVID-19 supply house, donated to various charities, donated $10,000 to jumpstart the Berkshire County Iraq/Afghanistan War Memorial on South Street, and performed the 9/11 20th anniversary ceremony on Sept. 11, 2021.
Unrelated to receiving the award and to express its gratitude to those who aided U.S. troops, Post 448 voted on Jan. 5 to donate $10,000 to aid Afghanistan refugees relocating to Berkshire County.