Pittsfield: VFW Post 448 to hold Korean War Armistice Ceremony on Saturday

PITTSFIELD — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 448 will hold a Korean War Armistice Ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday to commemorate the end of that conflict and those who died serving overseas.
The brief ceremony will be held at the Korean War Memorial located near the front steps of Pittsfield City Hall. It will recognize the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, and the over 36,000 troops that lost their lives in that conflict, often known as "The Forgotten War."
A bell will sound as VFW Post Commander Arnie Perras reads the name of each of the 20 U.S. service members from Pittsfield who were killed in action during the conflict. Honor guard member Joe DiFilippo will play taps at the ceremony's conclusion.
Rifles will be carried at the ceremony, but will not be fired.