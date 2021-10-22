Author and Arrowhead Writer-In-Residence Emeritus Jana Laiz and readers from across the country will engage in a series of discussions of "The Ghost Stories of Edith Wharton" as the Berkshire County Historical Society's Virtual Book Club kicks off a new season at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, via Zoom.
The club focuses primarily on Berkshire authors and in addition to Herman Melville and Edith Wharton, has discussed books by Nathaniel Hawthorne and Robert Oakes. The virtual meetings take place approximately every two weeks.
Pre-registration is required to receive the Zoom link; call 413-442-1793 or email melville@berkshirehistory.org.