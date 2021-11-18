Kenneth Gloss, proprietor of the internationally known Brattle Book Shop in Boston, will discuss the value of old and rare books during a Zoom presentation at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, for the Berkshire Athenaeum.
Goss, a rare book specialist and appraiser who is frequently seen on national TV, will talk in part about the history of his historic bookshop which dates back to circa 1825. He is a second-generation owner.
Goss will talk about and show some of his favorite finds and describe some of the joys of the "hunt," as well as explain what makes a book increase in value.
Following the talk and Q&A session, he will give free verbal appraisals of books participants have on hand or will do so at his shop in Boston at a later scheduled date.
To register for the Zoom session, visit tinyurl.com/Gloss1221.