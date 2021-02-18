The Rites of Passage and Empowerment Program (R.O.P.E.) and the Women of Color Giving Circle of the Berkshires will kick off its virtual well-being series for local youth 13-18 years old with its first session at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Additional sessions will be held every other Tuesday.
The series will be led by Charell McKenzie, a licensed clinical social worker and owner of Community First Therapy and Consulting LLC.
The well-being series is also made possible thanks to funding by Berkshire United Way and the Berkshire County COVID-19 Adaptation Fund.
To register in advance for this meeting, visit tinyurl.com/wqx7d2cf. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with meeting details.