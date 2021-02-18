The Rites of Passage and Empowerment Program (R.O.P.E.) and the Women of Color Giving Circle of the Berkshires will kick off its virtual well-being series for local youth 13-18 years old with its first session at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Additional sessions will be held every other Tuesday.

The series will be led by Charell McKenzie, a licensed clinical social worker and owner of Community First Therapy and Consulting LLC.

The well-being series is also made possible thanks to funding by Berkshire United Way and the Berkshire County COVID-19 Adaptation Fund.

To register in advance for this meeting, visit tinyurl.com/wqx7d2cf. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with meeting details.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.