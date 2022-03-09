PITTSFIELD — Taibat O. Ahmed, a junior at Taconic High School and daughter of Abdulrahim and Halimat Ahmed, is the first-place winner of the Veterans of Foreign Wars' "Voice of Democracy" essay contest for Pittsfield for the second year in a row, according to Arnold Perras, commander and contest chairman for VFW Post 448.
Ahmed was presented with awards totaling $4,250 on March 2 at Taconic High School. She received $1,000 as first-place place winner at Taconic, $1,000 as first-place winner for Pittsfield, $250 as first-place winner for District 9 Berkshire County, and $2,000 as third-place winner at the Massachusetts VFW state level.
At Taconic, Ahmed is a member of the Science and Engineering Academy. She runs track and participates in the Fall Festival of Shakespeare and spring musicals. She has attained high honors status every quarter since the sixth grade.
Other winners for District 9 Berkshire County are Victoria M. Pevzner of Great Barrington, second place, from VFW Post 8183, Housatonic, and Paige E. Schultze of Otis, third place, from VFW Post 12079, Lenox.
In addition, Inyene-Abasi Idara Bell, a freshman at Miss Hall's School, won $1,000 as the school's first-place winner.
Students compete by writing and recording a three- to five-minute oral essay on an annual patriotic theme. This year's theme was "America: Where do we go from here?"
District 9 contest judges were retired Army Lt. Col. James Clark; Rose Ann Sturgeon, Pittsfield schoolteacher; and Kathy Yon, retired Pittsfield School Committee chairwoman.