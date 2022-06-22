The Berkshire Environmental Action Team and Housatonic Valley Association invite volunteers to help clean up the West Branch of the Housatonic River from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Participants will meet at Wahconah Park, 105 Wahconah St.
Cleanup teams will disperse to nearby locations, gathering miscellaneous trash from the river banks and bottom. Canoes will be used to transport the trash. Old clothes, a hat, sunscreen, old sneakers or waterproof boots/waders, a full water bottle, and sunglasses are recommended.
The cleanup will be canceled in the event of pouring rain or thunder.
An additional cleanup is planned for Saturday, July 23. For more information or to register to volunteer, email noah@thebeatnews.org.