Pittsfield: Wahconah Park Restoration Committee launches survey

The Wahconah Park grandstand was closed to fans in spring 2022 due to structural concerns.
The city of Pittsfield and Wahconah Park Restoration Committee are considering how best to proceed with a project that returns fans to a safe grandstand structure that meets handicapped accessibility requirements while providing a better fan, player and overall experience.
The Wahconah Park Restoration Committee has launched a short survey to gather feedback around various aspects of the project. This survey is available to the public and can be accessed at tinyurl.com/4dp5m6s8.
The eight-question survey is not exclusive to city residents; anyone is invited to participate. There is also an opportunity for respondents to provide in-depth feedback on anything related to this project.
The survey also includes a FAQ document that further explains initial considerations of the site, building code and other relevant information.
For additional information about the survey and project, contact Jim McGrath at jmcgrath@cityofpittsfield.org.