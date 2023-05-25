Pittsfield: Democratic Committee schedules caucuses

Democrats in Wards 1 through 7 will hold their respective caucuses at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Lift Bistropub at Bousquet Mountain, 101 Dan Fox Drive.
The members of each caucus will elect delegates and alternates to the 2023 Democratic State Convention to be held Sept. 23 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
Registered and pre-registered Democrats who reside in Pittsfield can vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus. Delegates for each ward will be divided equally between men and women within the ward, and all ballots will be written and secret.
Youth (ages 16 to 35), minorities, people with disabilities and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be “add-on” delegates. Details on the rules can be found at massdems.org/massdems-convention.
For more information on the caucus or the Pittsfield Democratic City Committee, contact Kevin Sherman at Kevin.j.sherman@gmail.com.
For general information on the convention or the Massachusetts Democratic Party, contact 617-939-0800 or contact@massdems.org.