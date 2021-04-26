The Berkshire Domestic and Sexual Violence Task Force will present a webinar from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, via Zoom, with activist-artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, author of “Stop Telling Women to Smile: Stories of Street Harassment and How We're Taking Back Our Power.”
Fazlalizadeh will discuss and illustrate her work interviewing women from diverse backgrounds about the harassment they experience in public spaces. The webinar is the culmination of Sexual Assault Awareness Month activities during which two dozen local groups have read and discussed Fazlalizadeh's book.
The webinar is free and open to the public. Closed captions, American Sign Language and Spanish interpretation will be provided. To register for the event, visit tinyurl.com/2f4xw43v.
For additional information, email info.dsvtaskforce@gmail.com or call Kevin Stasiewski, victim service coordinator, at the Berkshire District Attorney's Office at 413-443-5951, ext. 223.