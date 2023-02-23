<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Activists plan walk-out for safer streets

Pittsfield Community Design Center will host a West Street walk-out event from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

Participants will gather at Dorothy Amos Park at 310 West St. and walk a loop crossing through the streets and over crosswalks to show presence in a section of a city street many fear crossing.

This event comes in response to the death of Pittsfield resident Shaloon Milord, who was hit, along with her 3-year-old daughter, while leaving the park on Jan. 30.

PCDC believes this intersection is a danger, with car traffic taking priority over pedestrians in a densely populated residential neighborhood where many people get around on foot. 

This grassroots organization has also created an online petition through Change.org that calls on city officials to take action to slow vehicles, reduce crossing distances and prioritize a corridor study of West Street.

This event is open to all and PCDC hopes for Westside residents in particular to come to take part. More information about the event can be found at tinyurl.com/45jr369a.

