Westside Legends Inc. is hosting its annual All Roads Lead Home event to celebrate and thank Pittsfield’s Westside neighborhoods. The party starts at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area, 101 Dan Fox Drive, and will feature entertainment for all ages.
The party includes food by Bousquet, musical performances by Sample the Cat ad DJ Young Champ, raffles, a cash bar, and more. The family-friendly event costs $15 and is open to the public.
For more information, contact Tony Jackson at horacetee@aol.com or Marvin Purry at purrdawg32@aol.com.
Westside Legends Inc. is a non-profit dedicated to improving the quality of life of others on a community/city/county level through education, local events and fundraising.