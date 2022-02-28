Mass Audubon will hold a winter raptors birding workshop from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5, beginning at Canoe Meadows.

Participants will meet at the Community Gardens parking lot, 350 Williams St., and will travel to multiple locations searching for diurnal raptors and continue on after dark when the owls begin to hunt.

Dress for the weather, bring binoculars and a spotting scope and prepare for uneven terrain. Snowshoes or other traction assistance may be required depending on conditions.

Cost is $28, $22 for members. Preregistration is required at massaudubon.org/pleasantvalleyprograms.

