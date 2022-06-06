The Women of Color Giving Circle of the Berkshires, in collaboration with the NAACP – Berkshire County Branch and St. John's Masonic Lodge No. 10, will host the 20th annual Graduates Recognition Event at 6 p.m. Monday, June 6, at Berkshire Community College. The event will be held in the Connector building.
The event, which is free and open to the public, recognizes Berkshire County high school graduates of African descent. Each student will receive a financial gift toward their academic pursuits.
The keynote speaker will be Whitney Battle-Baptiste, an associate professor at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and director of the W.E.B. DuBois Center at the university. The event will also feature poetry, spoken word and live music from local band Sample the Cat.
The Women of Color Giving Circle of the Berkshires, an affiliate of the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts, works to build community and encourage youth development and educational success.
For more information, contact Shirley Edgerton at shirleyann1.edgerton@gmail.com.