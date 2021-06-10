The Women of Color Giving Circle of the Berkshires will host the 19th annual Graduates Recognition Event at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, in The Common on First Street.
The event, which is free and open to the public, recognizes Berkshire County high school graduates of African descent. Each student will receive a financial gift toward their academic pursuits. Additional scholarship opportunities will be announced during the program.
Mayor Linda Tyer and District Attorney Andrea Harrington will deliver greetings. The keynote speaker is Alan H. Green, television and stage actor and singer, who has appeared in “Peter Pan Live!,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “30 Rock.” Entertainment will be provided by DJ Boy Blue and Chantelle McFarland.
Information: Shirley Edgerton at shirleyann1.edgerton@gmail.com.