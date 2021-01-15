WordXWord's Poets Creating Conversation series continues at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, via Zoom. Using the theme "Letter From Pittsfield," poets are invited to present work that reflects on, is inspired by, or otherwise connects with the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
In addition to original poetry, WordXWord invites the sharing of excerpts of King's own writing.
The event is free but registration required at wordxwordfestival.com. Following registration, a confirmation email will contain information about joining the live event.