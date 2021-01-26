Berkshire Lyric announces its winter/spring online series exploring eight choral masterpieces. Led by Lyric's Artistic Director Jack Brown, the series will meet on Zoom at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month beginning Feb. 1 and concluding May 17.
Each weekly session will concentrate on a major work, including a background lecture and an opportunity to sing along with several of the choruses. There will also be a group vocal warm-up and technique session each evening.
There is no charge for current singers in Berkshire Lyric’s four choruses. A voluntary donation in any amount is encouraged for all other members of the public that would like to take part.
For more information, visit BerkshireLyric.org, or email BerkshireLyric@gmail.com to register in advance to receive a Zoom invitation.