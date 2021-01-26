Berkshire Lyric announces its winter/spring online series exploring eight choral masterpieces. Led by Lyric's Artistic Director Jack Brown, the series will meet on Zoom at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month beginning Feb. 1 and concluding May 17. 

Each weekly session will concentrate on a major work, including a background lecture and an opportunity to sing along with several of the choruses. There will also be a group vocal warm-up and technique session each evening.

There is no charge for current singers in Berkshire Lyric’s four choruses. A voluntary donation in any amount is encouraged for all other members of the public that would like to take part.

For more information, visit BerkshireLyric.org, or email BerkshireLyric@gmail.com to register in advance to receive a Zoom invitation.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.