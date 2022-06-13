Join Massachusetts for Safe Technology and Courtney Gilardi of Pittsfield for "Voices of the Invisible Made Visible," a forum honoring World EHS Day, at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16, via Zoom.
EHS, or electromagnetic hypersensitivity, is an environmentally-induced illness from today's wireless technology.
Cecelia Doucette, executive director of Massachusetts for Safe Technology, will provide resources for those with electromagnetic illnesses.
Register at tinyurl.com/8vrf75yc or email ma4safetech@gmail.com for the link. For more information on World EHS Day, visit tinyurl.com/mvs7y9u4.