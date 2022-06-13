Join Massachusetts for Safe Technology and Courtney Gilardi of Pittsfield for "Voices of the Invisible Made Visible," a forum honoring World EHS Day, at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16, via Zoom.

EHS, or electromagnetic hypersensitivity, is an environmentally-induced illness from today's wireless technology.  

Cecelia Doucette, executive director of Massachusetts for Safe Technology, will provide resources for those with electromagnetic illnesses.

Register at tinyurl.com/8vrf75yc or email ma4safetech@gmail.com for the link. For more information on World EHS Day, visit tinyurl.com/mvs7y9u4.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.