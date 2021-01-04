Author and Arrowhead Writer-In-Residence Emeritus Jana Laiz will lead a six-week series of interactive writing activities inspired by the magic of Herman Melville’s Arrowhead.
"Writing Thursdays with Jana," for writers in grades 6 and up, will meet from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 7 through Feb. 11. The program is free but writers must commit to the full six-weeks.
Writers will come together as a community around various prompts. Writers can also bring existing works to shape and hone or can craft a brand-new piece or pieces.
During the six weeks, every writer will have the opportunity to work individually with Laiz. Finished works will be eligible for possible publication in an Arrowhead anthology or newsletter.
For more information, email Laiz at education@berkshirehistory.org.