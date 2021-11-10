Pittsfield Community Radio, 89.7 WTBR-FM, will be holding a one-day on-air fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
All money raised will benefit the nonprofit radio station's mission of providing the community with diverse local, entertaining, informative, and educational programming.
The on-air event will be anchored by Bob Heck, former Pittsfield morning radio fixture and current coordinator of advancement at WTBR, and Pittsfield Community Television’s Executive Director Shawn Serre.
The day will also feature local radio personalities who currently produce radio programs on WTBR. Special guests include Mayor Linda Tyer, City Council President Peter Marchetti, 1Berkshire President and CEO Jonathan Butler, Pittsfield Police Schools Superintendent Joseph Curtis, and more.
Giveaways include local restaurant and business gift certificates. Every donation of $25 or more will qualify for a chance to win a Thanksgiving dinner from KJ Nosh Catering.
The fundraiser will air all day on 89.7 WTBR-FM, the WTBR Facebook page and on PCTV Select, available on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Donations can be made by calling 413-445-4234 during the pledge drive or made online at wtbrfm.com.