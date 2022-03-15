The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires and Berkshire Hills Hadassah will welcome Dr. Al Miller, who will speak about his experiences as a "Ritchie Boy" during World War II, at 6:45 p.m. Monday, March 21, via Zoom.
"The Ritchie Boys” were young German Jews whose families sent them out of Nazi Germany to safety in America. These young men served as members of an elite U.S. Army unit trained at Camp Ritchie, Md., and returned to Europe as soldiers playing a key role in the Allied victory.
Visit the calendar of events at jewishberkshires.org to register.