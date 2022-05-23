Berkshire Family YMCA’s Full of Possibilities Campaign recognizes major support from Mayor Linda Tyer and the city of Pittsfield totaling $525,000 to aid in the renovation and construction of its North Street facility.
The $12 million project will modernize the building and add 25+ child care slots in a new child care wing, a regulation youth basketball court, an indoor track, fitness center upgrade, and improved energy efficiency. The project will restore and enhance the historical elements of the original 1909 building.
The city is allocating $250,000 from the America Rescue Plan Act specifically for the renovation of the child care center.
The Community Preservation Committee awarded $275,000 from the Community Preservation Act for restoration of the building’s historic facade to its original 1909 condition by reopening bricked-up and glass block windows on the Melville Street side of the building.
The Y has also received support from many local and regional organizations including Adams Community Bank, Alden Trust, Amelia Peabody Trust, Berkshire Bank, Donald C. McGraw Foundation, Feigenbaum Foundation, Greylock Federal Credit Union, Jane & Jack Fitzpatrick Trust, and MountainOne.
The Y remains open during construction. Throughout 2022, the Y’s campaign leadership will be reaching out to community members for gifts and multi-year pledges in order to reach its campaign goal.
Interested donors can contact Jessie Rumlow at jrumlow@bfymca.org or 413-499-7650, ext. 112, or 912-467-3488, or Matthew J. Scarafoni, Campaign Committee chairman, at mjscarafoni@scarafonifinancial.com.