Due to construction work by the Berkshire Family YMCA, the northbound side of North Street between Summer and Melville streets will be closed Tuesday through Friday, May 31 through June 3.
The closure is required to accommodate a large crane that will be lifting steel into the YMCA’s new court and track area that are being renovated.
Traffic will be rerouted to Summer Street. Crosswalks will remain open at Summer and Melville streets.
There will be no impacts to pedestrian or vehicular traffic traveling southbound on North Street.