The Pittsfield branch of the Berkshire Family YMCA will commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a Tower Challenge from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at 292 North St.
The event is intended to honor those whose lives were lost and say thank you to first responders, fire and police departments and their families.
Participants will climb 2071 steps, representing the 110 floors of the Twin Towers, either using the stairs or the fitness center's stair climber machine.
RSVP to Kayla at kcoon@bfymca.org or 413-499-7650, ext. 137.