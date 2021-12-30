Melodious Accord begins rehearsals for its 2022 spring season at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 175 Wendell Ave.
The chorus is open by audition to girls ages 14 to 18 from Berkshire County and surrounding areas. All admitted singers receive a full scholarship for tuition and expenses. This select high school ensemble performs music from all styles and periods, much of it a cappella.
The chorus was recently featured in Berkshire Lyric’s annual Christmas concerts in December. In March they will sing with the Berkshire Lyric Chamber Chorus in a program titled “From Shadows to the Light.” They will present their own Young Musicians Concert in May and will finish the season singing at Tanglewood’s Seiji Ozawa Hall in a Mozart and Brahms concert with the Berkshire Lyric Chorus.
The group is led by Berkshire Lyric Artistic Director Jack Brown who also directs the 80-voice Berkshire Lyric Chorus. Brown is assisted by Lyric’s accompanist Joe Rose.
For more information, or to arrange an audition, contact Brown at 413-298-5365 or visit BerkshireLyric.org.