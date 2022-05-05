Alla Zernitskaya will direct her final spring concert with the middle and high school orchestras at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Zion Lutheran Church, 74 First St. A reception toasting her retirement will follow the concert.

Zernitskaya has educated hundreds of music students as teacher of the orchestra programs at both Pittsfield High School and Herberg Middle School.

Alumni who would like to join in playing a final piece together at the end of the concert should show up with instruments at 4:30 p.m. for a quick rehearsal and sight-reading.

Those unable to attend are invited to email a 15-20 second tribute video to yevgeny@yevgenykutik.com.

