Zion Lutheran Church is hosting its Holiday Craft & Cookie Sale. This annual fundraiser is virtual this year, with online ordering and in-person pickup.
The church bakers are selling boxes of assorted homemade cookies. Also offered are custom-made 2021 calendars and notecards featuring Berkshire photography, bluebird nesting boxes and origami crane ornaments.
Sales run until Friday, Dec. 4. Order pickup will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, in the First Street parking lot adjacent to church at 74 First St. For more information, contact the church office at office@zionlutheranpittsfield.org or 413-442-3525, or visit zionlutheranpittsfield.org.