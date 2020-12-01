Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Zion Lutheran Church is hosting its Holiday Craft & Cookie Sale. This annual fundraiser is virtual this year, with online ordering and in-person pickup.

The church bakers are selling boxes of assorted homemade cookies. Also offered are custom-made 2021 calendars and notecards featuring Berkshire photography, bluebird nesting boxes and origami crane ornaments.

Sales run until Friday, Dec. 4. Order pickup will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, in the First Street parking lot adjacent to church at 74 First St. For more information, contact the church office at office@zionlutheranpittsfield.org or 413-442-3525, or visit zionlutheranpittsfield.org.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

