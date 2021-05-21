The Zion Lutheran Church congregation voted unanimously to call the Rev. Joel Bergeland to serve as its next pastor after he presided and preached at a virtual worship service on March 21.
Bergeland will lead a special outdoor worship at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 23, which will also be livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube and zionlutheranpittsfield.org.
Bergeland graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in religion/religious studies from St. Olaf College and earned a master of divinity degree in religion/religious studies from Yale Divinity School. He most recently served as an associate pastor at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Plymouth, Minn.