The Zion Lutheran Church congregation voted unanimously to call the Rev. Joel Bergeland to serve as its next pastor after he presided and preached at a virtual worship service on March 21.

Bergeland will lead a special outdoor worship at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 23, which will also be livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube and zionlutheranpittsfield.org.

Bergeland graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in religion/religious studies from St. Olaf College and earned a master of divinity degree in religion/religious studies from Yale Divinity School. He most recently served as an associate pastor at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Plymouth, Minn.

