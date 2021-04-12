The Zonta Club of Berkshire County is accepting applications for its 2021 women's scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is funded from the proceeds of the club's Christmas plant sale.
Applicants must be Berkshire County women enrolled full-time as a freshman, sophomore or junior in a four-year college or university.
Applications must include all of the following: Cover letter with name, contact information, high school name and year of graduation; a list of college extracurricular activities including community service and/or volunteer work; a 250-word essay stating current or intended college major and goals upon graduation; and an official college transcript.
Completed applications must be postmarked no later than May 10 and mailed to Zonta Scholarship Committee, 86 Yvonne Drive, Dalton, MA 01226. The scholarship winner will be notified by June 1.