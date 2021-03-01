The Zonta Club of Berkshire County is accepting applications for its 2021 women's scholarship in the amount of $1,000. The scholarship is funded from the proceeds of Zonta's Christmas plant sale.
Applicants must be Berkshire County women enrolled full-time as a freshman, sophomore, or junior in a four-year college or university.
Applications must include all of the following: a cover letter including name and contact information, high school name and year of graduation, and a list of college extracurricular activities including any community service and/or volunteer work; a 250-word essay stating current or intended college major and goals upon graduation; and an official college transcript.
Completed applications must be postmarked no later than May 10 and mailed to Zonta Scholarship Committee, 86 Yvonne Drive, Dalton, MA 01226
The scholarship winner will be notified by June 1.