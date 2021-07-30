Dion Zust of the Robbins-Zust Marionette Company will perform four half-hour classic fairy tales for kids of all ages at 11 a.m. Saturdays, Aug. 7 to 28, at Dottie’s Coffee Lounge, 444 North St.

Shows include "The Three Little Pigs," Aug. 7; "Jack and the Beanstalk," Aug. 14; "Firebird" with recorded Stravinsky, Aug. 21; and "Rumpelstiltskin," Aug. 28.

The Robbins-Zust Marionette Company is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The company was founded in 1971 by Genie Zust and her husband, Richard Robbins.

The shows are free, but donations are appreciated.

