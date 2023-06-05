<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Dance troupe revisits Civil War ballroom

The Pittsfield Grange will host “The Civil War Ballroom,” an interactive play within a dance performance, at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Masonic Temple, 116 South St.

Small Planet Dancers, a community-based educational performance troupe from Westfield, will transport visitors back in time to experience the challenges and opportunities facing post-Civil War America. 

The 90-minute program includes a variety of waltzes, polkas and reels performed by men in tails and ladies in reproduction hooped gowns. The audience can participate in sing-alongs and dance a final march with the troupe.

No advance registration is required for this free program. The venue is wheelchair accessible and there is ample parking. Information: 413-746-9067 or SmallPlanetDancers.com

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

