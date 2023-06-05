Pittsfield: Dance troupe revisits Civil War ballroom

The Pittsfield Grange will host “The Civil War Ballroom,” an interactive play within a dance performance, at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Masonic Temple, 116 South St.
Small Planet Dancers, a community-based educational performance troupe from Westfield, will transport visitors back in time to experience the challenges and opportunities facing post-Civil War America.
The 90-minute program includes a variety of waltzes, polkas and reels performed by men in tails and ladies in reproduction hooped gowns. The audience can participate in sing-alongs and dance a final march with the troupe.
No advance registration is required for this free program. The venue is wheelchair accessible and there is ample parking. Information: 413-746-9067 or SmallPlanetDancers.com.