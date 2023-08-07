<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Flipp Controller Tag CRM 954466 JL 4/25/23 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: City amends roadwork schedule for Aug. 7-11

Due to inclement weather, the city has amended its roadwork schedule for the week of Aug. 7 to 11 as follows:  

Monday, Aug. 7: Milling on Quirico Drive and Almar Drive.

Tuesday, Aug. 8: Milling on Brookside Drive and Ann Drive.

Thursday, Aug. 10: Pave first course on Cloverdale Street.

Friday, Aug. 11: Finish the first course on Cloverdale Street and pave first course on Tamarack Road.

In addition, between Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 8 and 10, structures will be lowered on Lakeway Drive, California Avenue, Maryland Avenue, and Allendale Road.

This work will occur between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and is subject to change based on the weather or other unexpected circumstances.

On-street parking is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all