Pittsfield: City amends roadwork schedule for Aug. 7-11

Due to inclement weather, the city has amended its roadwork schedule for the week of Aug. 7 to 11 as follows:
Monday, Aug. 7: Milling on Quirico Drive and Almar Drive.
Tuesday, Aug. 8: Milling on Brookside Drive and Ann Drive.
Thursday, Aug. 10: Pave first course on Cloverdale Street.
Friday, Aug. 11: Finish the first course on Cloverdale Street and pave first course on Tamarack Road.
In addition, between Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 8 and 10, structures will be lowered on Lakeway Drive, California Avenue, Maryland Avenue, and Allendale Road.
This work will occur between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and is subject to change based on the weather or other unexpected circumstances.
On-street parking is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.