Concerts at 7 will present its celebrated summer series at 7 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 1 to 22, at the Plainfield Congregational Church, 356 West Main St. Each concert is followed by a reception at the Town Hall, next door to the church.
The lineup includes Arcadia Viols on Monday; Edward Arron, cello, and Jeewon Park, piano, on Aug. 8; The Borromeo String Quartet on Aug. 15; and bassist Avery Sharpe and ensemble on Aug. 22.
Although admission is free, donations help to sustain the series. Proof of vaccination is required. Information: PlainfieldConcertsat7.com or 413-634-0025.