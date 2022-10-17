The Adams Theater and New England Puppet Arts announce an Adams Plein Air Paint Out beginning at 9:15 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, at Greylock Glen.

The weekend includes art making, workshops and demonstrations. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

Sign up for any number of the four workshops taught by professional artists in mediums of oil, acrylic, watercolor, and pastel. Workshop registration and materials are available for a suggested donation or participate as a spectator or self-directed artist for free.

For more information and to register, visit adamspaintout.com. All workshops meet at Glen Meadow Loop: tinyurl.com/yc4hb5ct.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.