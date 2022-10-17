The Adams Theater and New England Puppet Arts announce an Adams Plein Air Paint Out beginning at 9:15 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, at Greylock Glen.
The weekend includes art making, workshops and demonstrations. All ages and skill levels are welcome.
Sign up for any number of the four workshops taught by professional artists in mediums of oil, acrylic, watercolor, and pastel. Workshop registration and materials are available for a suggested donation or participate as a spectator or self-directed artist for free.
For more information and to register, visit adamspaintout.com. All workshops meet at Glen Meadow Loop: tinyurl.com/yc4hb5ct.