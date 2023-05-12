Great Barrington: Artist guild slates plein air workshop

The Guild of Berkshire Artists announces a plein air workshop led by artist Lori Bradley on Wednesday and Thursday, May 24 and 25, at Berkshire South Regional Community Center, 15 Chrissy Road.
The workshop is for beginner through advanced artists. Materials can include any medium; demonstrations will be in oil on canvas and panels.
The workshop includes demonstrations, discussions and advice. The class will take place outdoors and indoors as weather permits.
The fee is $250; $200 for members of the Guild of Berkshire Artists and Berkshire South. To register, visit tinyurl.com/3mznsvkx.