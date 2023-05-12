<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Barrington: Artist guild slates plein air workshop

The Guild of Berkshire Artists announces a plein air workshop led by artist Lori Bradley on Wednesday and Thursday, May 24 and 25, at Berkshire South Regional Community Center, 15 Chrissy Road.

The workshop is for beginner through advanced artists. Materials can include any medium; demonstrations will be in oil on canvas and panels.

The workshop includes demonstrations, discussions and advice. The class will take place outdoors and indoors as weather permits.

The fee is $250; $200 for members of the Guild of Berkshire Artists and Berkshire South. To register, visit tinyurl.com/3mznsvkx.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all