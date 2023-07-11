North Adams: Local artist leading watercolor workshop

The Hoosic River Revival is hosting a plein-air watercolor painting workshop with local artist Corry Buckwalter from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the River Street Community Garden alongside the Hoosic River.
The event will include a demonstration, instruction and feedback from Buckwalter and will end with a reception that will include group sharing of paintings. Both novice and experienced painters of all ages are welcome to participate.
The workshop fee is $10 and includes all materials. Registration is required. Email admin@hoosicriverrevival.org to pay by cash or check or if you are in need of a scholarship. Online registration, which includes a processing fee, is available at tinyurl.com/3fsehbxf.
Participants should bring a chair, water and sunscreen. Registrants will be notified of a rain date, if inclement weather occurs.