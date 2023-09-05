<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Adams: Parish picnic offers Polish food, music

The Parish Family of St. John Paul II will continue its Polish picnic tradition on Sunday, Sept. 10, on the Polanka Grounds, Mill Street. Gates open at noon with the Eddie Forman Orchestra performing dance tunes from 1 to 5 p.m.

Traditional Polish foods will be available for purchase. The Adams Lions Club will be selling cookout fare and Crumb Bakery will be selling homemade treats.

Free games will be provided for children. Admission is $5 per adult and free for children 12 and under. On-street and limited grounds parking will be available.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

