The Berkshire Conservation District and Northeast Organic Farming Association, Massachusetts Chapter, are offering a pollinator-friendly resolution webinar at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, with representatives from towns that have passed the resolution at their town meetings.
Attendees will hear their stories, learn about successes and challenges as well as suggested community outreach and follow-up activities.
Berkshire County towns that have passed the resolution include Great Barrington, Monterey, Williamstown, and Hinsdale.
More information and a link to the webinar is posted at berkshireconservation.org. Email berkshireconservationdistrict@gmail.com with questions.