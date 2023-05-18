<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: New dock, herbicide treatment planned at Pontoosuc

The boat ramp at Pontoosuc Lake off Hancock Road, within the park, will be closed on Monday, May 22, so that state personnel can install a new aluminum dock system.

Additionally, SŌLitude Lake Management of Shrewsbury will be conducting an aquatic plant management program at Pontoosuc on Tuesday, May 23, to control the growth of nuisance aquatic vegetation. 

This treatment will restrict lake use as follows:

Swimming, boating and fishing will be restricted for one day or until Wednesday, May 24;

Direct drinking will be restricted for four days or until Saturday, May 27;

Livestock watering will be restricted for two days or until Thursday, May 25;

Irrigation will be restricted for six days or until Monday, May 29.

For additional information on the aquatic treatment, contact SŌLitude Lake Management at 508-865-1000.

  

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all