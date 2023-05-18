Pittsfield: New dock, herbicide treatment planned at Pontoosuc

The boat ramp at Pontoosuc Lake off Hancock Road, within the park, will be closed on Monday, May 22, so that state personnel can install a new aluminum dock system.
Additionally, SŌLitude Lake Management of Shrewsbury will be conducting an aquatic plant management program at Pontoosuc on Tuesday, May 23, to control the growth of nuisance aquatic vegetation.
This treatment will restrict lake use as follows:
Swimming, boating and fishing will be restricted for one day or until Wednesday, May 24;
Direct drinking will be restricted for four days or until Saturday, May 27;
Livestock watering will be restricted for two days or until Thursday, May 25;
Irrigation will be restricted for six days or until Monday, May 29.
For additional information on the aquatic treatment, contact SŌLitude Lake Management at 508-865-1000.