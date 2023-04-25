Ghent, N.Y.: Pony party benefit for equine center

High & Mighty Therapeutic Riding and Driving Center will be hosting a community day open house and pony party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the farm, 71 Route 21C.
Activities will include pony rides at $5 each, horse demonstrations, a hay maze, wagon rides, toddler play area, face painting, arts and crafts, therapeutic riding and driving equipment demonstrations, and more.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The suggested donation is $20 per family with all proceeds benefiting programs at High & Mighty.
Visit high-n-mighty.org or email Meryl at mcorsun@gmail.com for more information.