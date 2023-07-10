<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Pop-up papermaking offered at Arrowhead

The Crane Museum of Papermaking and Berkshire County Historical Society are teaming up this summer to highlight the art of papermaking and its rich history in the Berkshires.

This free experience will run from 1 to 4:30 p.m. each Monday, Thursday and Friday through Sept. 1 at Arrowhead, 780 Holmes Road.

Crane Museum staff will be on hand to share the story of Crane papermaking as well as demonstrations of anti-counterfeiting technology and hands-on papermaking.

A film from 1926 showing how paper was made inside the Bay State Mill is available for viewing, as is a mini-gift shop.

Information: cranemuseum.org.

