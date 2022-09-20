The ninth annual self-guided Berkshire Pottery Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, features five studios located in a geographic loop. Orange and white pottery tour road signs will be posted at key turns on the weekend of the event.
Participating potters include Daniel Bellow, Great Barrington; Ben Evans, Richmond; Ellen Grenadier, Monterey; Linda Skipper, New Marlborough; Paula Shalan, Stockbridge; and the Berkshire Art Center, Stockbridge.
The potters will be available to talk about their clay work and/or to demonstrate their techniques.
Guest potters and their host studios include Lois Aronow (Bellow); Harry Levenstein (Evans); Connie Talbot and Michael McCarthy (Grenadier); Rie McCarthy (Shalan); and Lorimer Burns and Hunter Cady (Berkshire Art Center).
A detailed map is available at berkshirepotterytour.com as well as on widely distributed brochures. Tour brochures initialed at each studio will be entered into a raffle.