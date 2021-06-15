American Legion Post 90 held its installation of officers ceremony on May 26. Ceremonies began with the Pledge of Allegiance by former Commander Ralph Leonard and the program was followed by a potluck dinner.
Legion officers installed include Steve McCay, commander and adjutant; Mathew Zwinge, first vice commander and chaplain; Robert Cummings, second vice commander; Ralph Leonard, finance officer; Wayne Blair, service officer; and James Winchester, historian.
Sons of the Legion officers installed include Kevin Dean, commander; Francis Beaudreau, first vice commander; Chris Hattat, second vice commander; Justin Dean, adjutant; Howard Armstrong, chaplain; and David Blockburger, historian.
American Legion Auxiliary officers installed include Linda Moxley, president; Arlene Palumbo, vice president; Caroline Martel, secretary; Julie M. Weber, treasurer; Karen Beaudreau, chaplain; Julie M. Weber, historian; Amanda Dean and Lynn Dean, members at large; and Caroline Martel, membership chairwoman.
Installing officers included Joseph Bump, District 4 County Commander, Post 13 in Bennington; David Hendee, senior vice commander, District 4, Sons of the American Legion; and Linda Greenslet, Auxiliary president, District 4, with Sergeant-at-Arms Dolores Krawczyk from Unit 13 in Bennington.