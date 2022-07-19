American Legion Post 90 held its installation of officers ceremony for 2022-2023 on June 15 at the post home. A pot luck supper followed the ceremony.

Legion officers installed were Steve McCay, commander and adjutant; Robert Jarvis, first vice commander; Ralph Leonard, second vice commander and finance officer;  Jerry Krawczyk, sergeant at arms; Wayne Blair, service officer; and James Winchester, historian.  

Sons of the Legion officers installed include Kevin Dean, commander and finance officer; Fran Beaudreau, first vice commander; Justin Dean, second vice commander and adjutant; Michael LaPlante, historian;  Howard Armstrong, chaplain; and Dave Blackburger, sergeant at arms.

American Legion Auxiliary officers installed include Linda Moxley, president; Arlene Palumbo, vice president; Caroline Martel, secretary; Julie M. Weber, treasurer; Karen Beaudreau, chaplain; Julie M. Weber, historian; and Amanda Casey and Lynn Dean, officers at large. The sergeant at arms position is open.

Installing officers were Joe Bump, District 4 county commander, Post 13, Bennington; Marc Colety, Southern Area commander, Post 69, Arlington; and Denise Colety, Auxiliary president, District 4, Unit 69, Arlington.

Area veterans are urged to join or participate in Post 90. The post supports the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington.

