The Pownal Parks and Recreation Committee and Hoosic River Watershed Association announce the "Tour de Pownal" fall bike ride on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The 10-mile loop begins and ends in the parking lot of the North Pownal Congregational Church at 3554 Route VT-346, near the bottom of North Pownal Road. Meet at 9:45 a.m. for a 10 a.m. start.
The ride includes optional extensions for a 16-mile or 23-mile version of the ride.
The ride is limited to the first 20 preregistered participants. Contact Julie Mackaman at jmackaman@gmail.com by Sept. 23 to register.