Pittsfield: Pregnancy Support Services sets annual meeting

Pregnancy Support Services will hold its 50th annual meeting at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, in Room L1 on the ground floor of 34 Depot St.
Reports will be read and the public is invited to attend. Call 413-443-7351 for information.
Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.
