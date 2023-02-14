<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Pregnancy Support Services sets annual meeting

Pregnancy Support Services will hold its 50th annual meeting at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, in Room L1 on the ground floor of 34 Depot St.

Reports will be read and the public is invited to attend. Call 413-443-7351 for information.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

