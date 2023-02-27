Pittsfield: Pregnancy Support Services elects officers

Pregnancy Support Services of Berkshire County Inc. held its 50th annual meeting on Feb. 20.
Officers elected include Stella Libby, president; Roseanna St. Pierre, vice president; Joan Racine, treasurer; and Mary Helen Lennon, secretary. Joanne Hessler will continue as counselor.
There were 296 walk-in visits during the year. Thousands of clients have been served through the years with crisis pregnancies and provisions of baby, children’s and maternity clothing, baby furniture, and numerous other items.
The office is located at L2 on the bottom floor of 34 Depot St.