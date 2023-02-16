<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Presidents Day Closings

Presidents Day: What's open and closed

Presidents Day, a legal holiday, will be observed Monday, Feb. 20. A list of what is open or closed, operating or shut, follows:

Retail stores: Most open, as usual

Liquor stores: Most open

Banks: Closed

Post offices: Closed

City, state, federal offices: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Berkshire Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets at berkshiremuseum.org.

Clark Art Institute: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets at clarkart.edu.

Mass MoCA: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets at massmoca.org.

Norman Rockwell Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance timed tickets at nrm.org.

Williams College Museum of Art: Closed.

BRTA: Office closed. Fixed-route bus service operating as usual.

Councils on Aging: Closed

Casella Waste Systems: Open. Residential collections remain on schedule.

The Eagle: All offices open, as usual.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

