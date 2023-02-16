Presidents Day: What's open and closed

Presidents Day, a legal holiday, will be observed Monday, Feb. 20. A list of what is open or closed, operating or shut, follows:
Retail stores: Most open, as usual
Liquor stores: Most open
Banks: Closed
Post offices: Closed
City, state, federal offices: Closed
Libraries: Closed
Berkshire Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets at berkshiremuseum.org.
Clark Art Institute: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets at clarkart.edu.
Mass MoCA: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets at massmoca.org.
Norman Rockwell Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance timed tickets at nrm.org.
Williams College Museum of Art: Closed.
BRTA: Office closed. Fixed-route bus service operating as usual.
Councils on Aging: Closed
Casella Waste Systems: Open. Residential collections remain on schedule.
The Eagle: All offices open, as usual.