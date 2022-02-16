Presidents Day, a legal holiday, will be observed Monday, Feb. 21. A list of what is open or closed, operating or shut, follows:

Retail stores: Most open, as usual

Liquor stores: Most open

Banks: Closed

Post offices: Closed

City, state, federal offices: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Berkshire Community College: Closed

Berkshire Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets recommended, berkshiremuseum.org.

Clark Art Institute: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets recommended, clarkart.edu.

Mass MoCA: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets required, massmoca.org.

Norman Rockwell Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance timed tickets recommended, nrm.org.

Williams College Museum of Art: Open to Williams College community by appointment only. Info: artmuseum.williams.edu.

BRTA: Office closed. Fixed-route bus service operating as usual.

Councils on Aging: Closed

Casella Waste Systems: Open. Residential collections remain on schedule

Community Eco Power: Residential drop-off closed

The Eagle: All offices open, as usual

